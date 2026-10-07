Mental Health Awareness Programme Held at AU, Vizag

One in every eight persons in the world is suffering from one or the other mental health issue, according to G. Suresh Kumar, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Andhra Medical College, Vizag. Delivering the keynote address at an awareness programme held at the Gautam Buddha Auditorium of AU College of Engineering in Vizag on Tuesday, Suresh Kumar underlined the need for spreading awareness about mental health.

“Mental health is a key to personal development,” he observed. “According to studies, mental health can affect a person’s productivity by 10 to 20 years in a lifetime, and many people are losing productivity due to problems like anxiety and depression,” he said. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar said that students should stay away from ragging, alcohol and drug abuse. They should enjoy learning and make good use of their time and develop good habits, he said.

College of Engineering Principal K. Venkata Subbaiah said that one’s overall progress depends on physical and mental health. Superintendent-in-charge of the Government Hospital for Mental Care, Hari Krishna, said mental problems should be identified and treated in the early stages. He said the hospital serves people from both Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, and North India as well.

Visakhapatnam Psychiatric Society president Mallika, Dean of Student Affairs S. Haranath, and others also spoke. The programme was jointly organised by Visakhapatnam District Psychiatric Society, Government Hospital for Mental Care and AU as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in Vizag.