AU Vizag Partners with US Varsity BGSU for Joint Programmes

Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in Ohio, USA, and AU, Vizag, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in research and other academic activities. The MoU was signed by AU Registrar K. Rambabu and BGSU Provost-Senior Vice President Ravi Krovi in ​​the presence of AU Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar on Friday.

The MoU is aimed at identifying various academic partnership activities that will contribute to mutually beneficial research and educational programmes in both institutions. Each institution will seek a tie-up in areas such as providing appropriate means for students to complete degree programmes, faculty exchange, planning and implementation of research projects, collaboration, and planning and implementation of joint educational programmes.

Prof. Rajasekhar invited BGSU professors to AU, Vizag, to give guest lectures. Dr. Ravi Krovi expressed happiness over the signing of the MoU between two universities with a history of over a century. He recalled his association with AU on the occasion. While the Dean of the Outreach Department, K. Ramasudha, explained the progress of AU, Director of International Programmes and Partnerships Tracy Hidago briefed on the specialties of BGSU.

As part of the programme, AU welcomed the officials of the American university and presented them with mementos. The programme was attended by Rector Pulipati King, principals, officials, professors, and others.