Andhra University Campus to Get a New Look; Works Begin

Andhra University campus is all set to get a new look as work on several development projects began on Friday. University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar, along with members of the Governing Body, principals and officials, formally inaugurated the construction of several new projects.

As part of the newly developed projects in Andhra University, work on gates and landscaping at Rs. 3.86 crore, renovation of the Convocation Hall at Rs. 1.25 crore, construction of BT roads on the north and south campuses at Rs. 4.67 crore, underground cabling and infrastructure works at Rs. 4 crore, and the Vice Chancellor’s bungalow at Rs. 2.75 crore, along with many other major infrastructure facilities, were taken up.

Foundation stone for these new projects was laid at the end of the centenary celebrations in the presence of Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. After completion of the tendering process, work was taken up.

Rector Pulipati King, Registrar K. Rambabu, Governing Board members R. Padmasree, N. Chittibabu, Chimalapati Suryanayana Shekhar, V.S.R.K Prasad, Dean of Infrastructure, Planning and Management K. Srinivasa Rao, university engineer V. Tirupati Rao, principals, deans, officials, students and others participated in the programme.