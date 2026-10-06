Vizag Police Tighten Security for Festivals

Special security measures are being taken in the south sub-division of Vizag as part of a drive to prevent crime during the upcoming Dasara and Diwali festivals. Police personnel are continuously monitoring crime-prone areas in Duvvada, Gajuwaka, and the Steel Plant police station limits.

Extensive vehicle checks are being carried out in Vizag as a precautionary measure to prevent incidents like house-breaking, vehicle thefts, and chain snatchings during the festivals. Vehicles without proper documents and records are being identified, and their details are being examined.

Similarly, people roaming unnecessarily or looking suspicious at night are being identified; their details are being collected, and they are being taken to the police station for questioning. The police have advised the public to keep an eye out for suspicious persons and inform them if they notice any. Residents have also been advised to inform trusted neighbours before leaving home for a vacation and to install CCTV cameras, if possible.

South Sub-Division Inspector G.D. Babu said the police need the public’s cooperation to prevent crime. Any information about suspicious persons, vehicles, or criminal activity should be reported to 112 or 9490617922. The Inspector said that the information provided by the public will be kept confidential. “The Police Department is taking all security measures to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration of the festivals and constantly guarding the property and safety of the people,” he said.