AU Vice-Chancellor Calls for TB-Free Society in Vizag

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar has called on people of Vizag to work toward a TB-free society.

Speaking after unveiling the poster of TB-free India along with doctors at his office, the Vice-Chancellor said: “The Union Ministry of Health is conducting a 100-day programme to create widespread awareness among the people about TB. As part of this, the poster was unveiled along with doctors from the Government Chest and Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Andhra University Medical Officer G.A.V. Rameshwar, SSS coordinator D. Simhachalam, Government Chest Hospital Doctors Sunil Kumar and others participated in the poster launch event.

Awareness programmes are being organised at AU on October 7, 8, and 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kodandaramaiah Auditorium opposite the AU Law College.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu