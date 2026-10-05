SBI Wealth Holds Investor Meet in Visakhapatnam

Analytical presentations, interactions, and awareness talks regarding investments marked the investor meet organised by SBI Wealth, the wealth arm of State Bank of India, at Novotel in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The invite-only event was attended by over 120 SBI Wealth customers, along with family and friends.

Prafulla Kumar Jena, General Manager, SBI Network-1, inaugurated the event and delivered the welcome address.

The event featured presentations and insights from Saurabh Bhatia, Product Head at SBI Funds.

Rajinikanth Tiwari, Head, Product & Investments, interacted with clients.

The event also included family fun activities, including an enthralling performance by SBI staff children.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu