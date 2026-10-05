October has officially arrived, and Vizag is slipping into its festive, event-filled season. From a quick escape to the misty hills of Araku to Durga Puja celebrations, October is shaping up to be an interesting month to be in Vizag. If you are wondering what to do over the next few weeks, here are some events and experiences worth adding to your calendar.

Vizag This October: Araku, Comic Con, Durga Puja & More

1. Take A Trip To Araku

If the October heat is making you crave cooler weather, Araku Valley is an easy escape from the city. This time of year brings lush green landscapes, misty hills, and flowing waterfalls, making it one of the more scenic seasons to head into the Eastern Ghats.

It is also a good month to explore the valley before the winter chill sets in. If you are planning a weekend getaway, consider staying overnight instead of squeezing everything into a single day.

2. Get Your Geek On At Vizag Comic Con

Vizag gets its own pop-culture weekend this October, with Comic Con India bringing Vizag Comic Con to the Kalam Convention Centre, AMTZ Campus, Nadupuru, on October 10 and 11.

The two-day event features anime and manga, gaming, comics, collectibles, exclusive merchandise, cosplay contests, stand-up comedy, live music and interactive fan zones, along with artists, creators and special guests. Announced performers include Roll Rida, Kumar Varun, Gokul Kumar, Vivek Muralidharan, C-SHOR, 9Teen and Fluteboxers.

3. Catch A Live Music Night

If live music is more your thing, The Vizag Gala Desi Musical Nights is scheduled for October 11 at the Railway Football Ground, Thatichetapalem.

The evening features singers Mangli and Sree Rama Chandra, along with performances by Aattam Kalasamithi and the Thekkinadu Band. Hosted by Ravi and Manjusha, the event brings together Telugu and Hindi music.

4. Durga Puja And Dandiya Nights

The second half of October is set to be one of Vizag’s most festive stretches, with Durga Puja and Navratri bringing rituals, cultural programmes, music, food, community gatherings and a little slice of Bengal to the city. The Bengali Association of Vizag, whose celebrations date back to 1941, runs one of the city’s oldest Puja traditions, making it a great time to explore the pandals and look out for Bengali food.

For dance and colour, Dandiya Nights at MGM Beach Resorts will be held on October 17 and 18, from 6 pm to 10:30 pm. The two-night event features dandiya, live performances and DJ music against a beachside backdrop.

With so much happening across the city, your October weekends in Vizag are spoken for. Araku is the only plan that asks you to slow down, so save it for the weekend you need it most!

Also read: Tim Burton Marathon: 5 Films for Your October Watchlist

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