VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal Calls on CM Devendra Fadnavis

M.V. Pranav Gopal, on a ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’ with others, arrived in Nagpur on the fourth day, Sunday. The VMRDA Chairman paid a courtesy call on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and felicitated him at a function held at the BJP office in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Gopal said the Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation and Telugu Yuvatha undertook the motorbike yathra from Tirupati to Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service.

He added that the yathra was taken up on the instructions of TDP national working president and State IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Pranav Gopal said he briefed Devendra Fadnavis about the visit to spiritual places as part of the bike yathra.

On the occasion, the Maharashtra Chief Minister wished the VMRDA Chairman, Pranav Gopal, and his team all success.

A. Ravi Naidu, Chairman of SAAP, representatives of TNSF and Telugu Yuvatha were also present. The bike yathra was flagged off at Alipiri, Tirupati, on September 30.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu