YHAI Vizag Trek Promotes Nature Conservation

Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), Vizag district unit organised a trek on October 2, marking Gandhi Jayanti, from Adavivaram New Goshala to Geelugulova Simhachalam Hill Top and back. A total of 125 participants from Vizag, Vizianagaram, Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts enthusiastically participated in the programme.

The participants passed through a lush, dense forest, experiencing the beauty of nature. The approximately 5-km trek involved steep climbs and slippery stretches due to heavy rainfall. Despite the challenging terrain, the participants enjoyed the pleasant weather, scenic surroundings, and the adventurous trekking experience.

As part of the Save Nature initiative, the Vanamali Terrace Garden Group and Green Climate NGO, Vizag, distributed seed balls among the participants. The participants actively contributed to the cause by dispersing the seed balls along the trekking route, with the objective of encouraging natural regeneration and supporting the conservation of the forest ecosystem.

The programme concluded with enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from the participants. Vizag trek provided an enjoyable experience, a deeper appreciation of nature, and many sweet and memorable moments, according to YHAI.