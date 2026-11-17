GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has announced a venue change for the Special Town Planning Open Forum, to be held on November 18, 19 and 20. The original venue, the Conference Hall at the GVMC Head Office, is undergoing repair work. The forum will now be held in the Chief Planner’s Chamber on all three days, from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

The forum aims to speed up the resolution of pending APDPMS (Andhra Pradesh Development Permission Management System) building applications and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications under the GVMC Town Planning Wing. Applicants and Licensed Technical Persons (LTPs) can directly bring their issues and objections to the notice of town planning officials for prompt resolution, helping the corporation provide better services to the public. The Commissioner appealed to all applicants and LTPs to make use of this opportunity and get their pending applications resolved.

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