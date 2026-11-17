A delegation from the Kenyan Embassy visited Andhra University on Tuesday and discussed India-Kenya educational cooperation, welfare of Kenyan students and plans.

With a view to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of higher education and research, a delegation from the Kenyan Embassy held a special meeting with senior officials of Andhra University at the Governing Council Conference Hall. The meeting discussed the academic progress of Kenyan students, alumni connectivity and MoUs between educational institutions of the two countries.

Kenyan representatives Rachel Ngetich – Education Counsellor, Christine Muya – Trade Counsellor, Ann Kasichana – First Secretary, and Chris Otomu – Immigration Counsellor participated in the meeting.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar said that a large number of students from Kenya were coming to study at AU. He suggested they should connect with alumni who studied at AU in the past and settled in Kenya. He explained the various development programmes being implemented for student welfare. He said that the university was ready to work together with Kenyan universities. He said that Kenyan students also participated enthusiastically in the recently organised AU centenary celebrations.

Kenyan representative Rachel Ngetich said: “The intellectual cooperation provided by AU is very important. With the cooperation provided by the ICCR, quality higher education is available to Kenyan students. Kenyan students who have studied in India are holding high positions.”

Rector Pulipati King, Registrar K. Rambabu, Principals of affiliated colleges, Dean of International Student Affairs S. Paul Douglas, several deans and professors participated in the programme.