The cyclone in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclone, and it has been named ‘Akwan’, according to Prakhar Jain, MD, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

The cyclone is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning.

Currently lying centred 670 km from Visakhapatnam, it is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni by Friday afternoon.

Prakhar Jain has warned that there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 120 to 130 km per hour, with a maximum speed of 145 km per hour during its landfall.

Very heavy rain is likely on November 19 and 20 under its influence in several coastal Andhra districts.

While cautioning people in coastal Andhra to be on alert, the APSDMA official advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

For any problem related to Cyclone Akwan or for help, people have been advised to contact the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp number 9552300009. For emergency help, one should contact the phone numbers 112, 1070, and 18004250101.