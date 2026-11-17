State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has directed electricity officials to stay on alert amid the cyclone threat. During a review meeting with officials in Amaravati, Ravikumar suggested taking preventive measures to ensure people’s safety.

“As there is a possibility of damage to the power system due to the impact of the cyclone, the staff should be prepared for the situation, keeping in mind the challenges they faced during the recent Arnab cyclone,” said the Minister.

He suggested that necessary material like poles and transformers should be kept ready in advance. He ordered that electricity personnel should be available at the field level and senior officials should monitor restoration work from time to time.

He made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated. All precautions should be taken to prevent any loss of life during the cyclone, he said, advising people to be alert to prevent accidents due to severed electric wires.

He said that the people should be informed about the areas where the supply has stopped and the time taken for restoration.

The Minister advised officials to work in coordination with other departments to effectively deal with the possible impact of the cyclone and pay special attention to preventive measures so that the people do not face any difficulties.