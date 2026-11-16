New Cyclone Threat Looms Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Another cyclone threat looms over coastal Andhra Pradesh, which was hit hard by the recent ‘Arnab’.

According to IMD, the deep depression in the Bay, which currently lies centred about 800 km from Visakhapatnam, is likely to become a cyclone this (November 16) evening and intensify further into a severe cyclone by November 17.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely on November 18 and 19 in coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as danger number one warnings have been issued to all ports except Kalingapatnam.

The cyclone is likely to cross coastal Andhra on November 19, with wind speeds of 120 to 140 likely at the time of landfall.