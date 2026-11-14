Vizag Dwaraka Bus Station Gets Child Care Unit on Children’s Day

A child care unit was inaugurated at Dwaraka Bus Station by Vizag Regional Manager B. Appalanaidu on Saturday to mark Children’s Day. Speaking on the occasion, he said necessary protection, care and assistance would be available for missing children.

The unit was set up at platform number 22 near the police station. If any child goes missing during the journey, their parents should immediately contact the Child Care Unit or call the national child helpline number 1098 to get help, he said. He urged people to make extensive use of the helpline services.

Similarly, passengers need not go outside police stations for minor problems. They can use the services of the police outpost set up at Dwarka Bus Station. Appalanaidu said steps were being taken to make Green Metro Express buses available soon to provide better transport facilities to passengers.

Deputy Traffic Manager K. Padmavati said the child care unit was set up for the protection and care of children in Vizag. Passengers were requested to utilise the unit’s services. Officials, supervisors, staff and passengers participated in the programme.