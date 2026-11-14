Vizag CII Partnership Summit Brings 9.89 Lakh Crore Investments

The two-day CII Partnership Summit in Vizag ended on Friday on a high note, drawing investments worth Rs. 9.89 lakh crore. As many as 303 MoUs were signed during the two days, with the potential to create over 3.48 lakh jobs in different sectors.

Attended by Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, State Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Union and State Ministers, the summit saw participation of over 4,000 delegates from 58 countries besides 15 foreign Ministers.

After the end of the meeting, the Chief Minister had discussions with the Union Ministers, who attended the summit, on the ongoing central projects in the State. He urged them to ensure their speedy implementation.

CM pats officials

The Chief Minister was full of praise for the district machinery for making the event a grand success. He felicitated several officials and workers in recognition of their services.

Referring to the GVMC particularly, the Chief Minister said the corporation staff worked with dedication and made the city clean and more attractive.

He presented a special commendation award to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg for his role in the successful conduct of the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag.