VP Radhakrishnan Lauds AP’s Progress at CII Summit

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan has lauded the remarkable development achieved by Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing the valedictory of the CII summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Vice-President noted that the State attracted 714 investment projects worth over Rs. 22 lakh crore since June 2024, reflecting strong investor confidence and economic momentum.

He said that the State’s vision of Swarna Andhra 2047 was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Investments in green energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technology, ports, aerospace and advanced manufacturing were positioning Andhra Pradesh as an emerging industrial and innovation hub.

Concluding his address, the Vice-President called upon stakeholders to move from dialogue to action, from opportunity to achievement, and from partnership to shared prosperity. He expressed appreciation to all participating countries, international delegates, industry leaders and institutions for their contribution to the CII Summit.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer; Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu; Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Education, Pralhad Joshi; Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu; and State Ministers were present.