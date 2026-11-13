CII Partnership Summit 2026: Why It Matters for Vizag

CII stands for ‘Confederation of Indian Industry’; it’s a non-profit, non-governmental association that plays a pivotal role in the industrial development of India through industry-managed businesses from across the world. Founded in Delhi in 1895, it now has 8000+ members from the private and public sectors, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to multinational corporations. The 31st edition will be hosted in Visakhapatnam on 12-13 November 2026. The hosting panel consists of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and the State hosting the summit. The Theme is ‘Navigating the New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust and Thought Leadership’

Why is it important for Vizag?

140+ MoUs (Memorandums of understanding) and 30 government orders worth 12.13 lakh crore are up for exchange in the summit which leaves room for Visakhapatnam as it is an emerging hub for tech, shipbuilding, logistics, and clean energy other than existing network of ports, industrial corridors, and more.

One such investment was discussed today by the Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Government, where a ‘Global Capability Centre’ (GCC) is set to be established in Vizag. A GCC is usually a dedicated offshore company established by a multinational company to perform strategic work for its global organisation in fields such as software engineering, AI, Finance risk compliance, R&D, etc.​

What happened at last year’s CII summit?

Looking back at the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit hosted right here in Visakhapatnam in November 2025 gives a clear picture of what these numbers translate into. That event drew over 3,000 delegates from 62 countries and resulted in more than 600 MoUs worth over ₹13 lakh crore. For Vizag specifically, last year’s momentum has pushed major digital and infrastructure projects forward, most notably laying the groundwork for hyperscale data centres and AI hubs, such as Reliance’s 1-gigawatt AI data centre initiative and expansions near the upcoming Google campus. This year’s CII summit focuses on the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh; investments from day one of the summit are spread across the state, with a wide range of industries.

It would be interesting to see how many local businesses can get integrated into the investments this year, as trade ministers and delegates from 58 countries such as the UAE, Singapore, Slovakia, Canada, Japan, and more have attended the event.

Also read: Kia signs MoU with State Govt. for expansion

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