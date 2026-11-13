Daggubati Rana to Set Up Entertainment Project in Vizag

Actor Daggubati Rana has said that he will set up an entertainment industry in Vizag.

During an interactive session with IT Minister Nara Lokesh held as part of the CII summit on Friday, Rana said work on the project would be launched soon.

The actor said he would work in coordination with the State government for the creative economy in related fields, including cinema and gaming.

Revealing that he would be doing the role of Chandrababu Naidu in the NTR biopic, Rana said he met him to discuss the character.

Showering praise on Vizag, Rana said the city looks beautiful, and he was impressed by the wide roads and pleasant surroundings.

When he asked Lokesh about the benefits of the summit, he later replied: “Several companies came forward to invest in the State. As many as 15 foreign Ministers and delegates from 58 countries attended the meet.”