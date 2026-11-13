Mummana Venkata Ruthvik from Vizag Earns FIDE Master Title

Mummana Venkata Ruthvik, from Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, has earned the FIDE master (FM) title. The FM title is generally earned after fulfilling criteria that include reaching a rating of 2300 or more and playing at least 30 rated games. Ruthvik is now two titles away from International Master (IM) and Grand Master (GM).

Ruthvik has been on a roll at the International Master (IM) tournament, which was held in Budapest, Hungary, where he finished with 5.5/9 points after nine rounds and remained unbeaten. The 16-year-old drew against Grand masters Lajos Seres and David Berczes that helped him stay unbeaten which in turn racked him 69 FIDE points. This series of achievements helped him cross 2300 points and earn the FM title, followed by success at domestic and international levels.

Initially, Ruthvik learnt the basics in Vizag from Coach B. Ramana Babu after moving to Vagdevi Chess Academy and learnt advanced chess under M. Lokeswara Rao; since then, he has won numerous state titles and finished in top positions at various national levels. He also won the 2024 Sri Chess International Open held in Vizag, with as many as 464 players participating. He also gained 189 FIDE rating points at the 2022 KIIT International Grandmaster Tournament. All this led him to earn the Candidate Master (CM) title in 2025.

Ruthvik is not only talented, skilled, and adaptable to learning, but was also nurtured by his parents, Mummana Rajesh and Chandra Kala, who have served as strong moral and mental support throughout his chess journey, reflecting the maturity and mental strength required to withstand rigorous competitive rounds. His coach, Lokeshwara Rao, also reflected on Ruthvik’s playing style, stating his strength in understanding different positions and his ability to find solutions. From now on, the sky is the limit for Ruthvik as he is two positions away from the Grand Master Title.

Image credits: The New Indian Express

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