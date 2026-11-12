As India builds toward its home white-ball series against Sri Lanka, tactical attention centres on squad rotation, workload management, and aggressive middle-overs play. The action kicks off on December 13, 2026, with the 1st ODI relocated to the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag due to renovations and winter fog concerns at the Delhi stadium. Set for a 2 PM start, Vizag’s track promises a high-scoring encounter, given the Indian team’s successful history there. Even so, heavy evening dew will make chasing the preferred strategy.

Coming off strong white-ball performances this year, Team India will look to refine their ODI approach following high-scoring encounters against recent opponents like the West Indies and New Zealand. The new selectors’ board consisting of Pragyan Ojha, Ramesh Powar, and R P Singh might name a new player or two based on domestic performances.

People would love to see good performances from proven batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma given their history with Vizag; one such historical record is under Virat Kohli when he reached the special milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs against the West Indies back in 2018. Additionally, it holds a special place for Rohit Sharma as he resurrected his Test Career with two centuries in one Test match against South Africa, and not to forget that he has a record for the highest number of sixes at the venue in ODI format, apart from his connection to Vizag.

ACA VDCA Stadium usually gets the opportunity to host an International when a marquee venue is not ready to host, even though Vizag’s stadium has international stature and regularly hosts Ranji and national-level matches. It has served long enough and given historical moments alongside a proven pitch for India’s success; it’s high time that it becomes a regular stadium to host any format international game, which will not only benefit the venue and people but also serve as a potential tourism boost.

As the records suggest, the pitch offers batter-friendly results, with true bounce and carry through for limited overs. International players are known to explore Vizag beaches for adventure sports such as surfing and early morning jogs in their free time, which also boasts the friendliness of Vizag’s environment for guests from other countries.

Local fans are gearing up for the fixture, with expected ticket prices at ₹800; the 27,000-capacity venue is anticipated to start around ₹800 for general seating and range up to ₹10,000+ for premium stands.

The squad for the series will be announced soon, so stay tuned!