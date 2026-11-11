Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh Swapped in MI-PBKS IPL Trade

An IPL trade as good as Diwali Dhamakas has been officially announced by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings (PBKS), in which Hardik Pandya has been swapped with Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings. ‘Hardik Pandya to leave Mumbai Indians’ has been making rounds all over the internet since the last season of IPL, so this official announcement puts an end to all the outlandish rumours across the internet.

It will be interesting to see what kind of additional role Hardik Pandya will be assigned in Punjab Kings other than his mastery at the finisher role, a reliable medium-pace bowling ability, and exceptional fielding skill, as they already have a proven leader like Shreyas Iyer, who is now the captain of Team India’s T20 International side as well.

Arshdeep Singh has been with PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) throughout his IPL tenure since his debut in 2019 and has been a key player with proven performances as their main left-arm pacer, where he took up the prominent roles of an opening bowler as well as a yorker specialist in the death overs, which earned him a spot in Team India’s T20I and has now made him India’s leading wicket-taker. He will be joining Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, which will strengthen Mumbai Indians’ bowling lineup and tackle issues with consistency of Trent Boult and the pace department.

This also means that Punjab Kings might have to focus on a replacement for a marquee bowler such as Arshdeep Singh for the upcoming IPL Mini Auction. Mumbai Indians might have the freedom to go for new talent in other sectors such as wicketkeeping and spin bowling lineup

According to the official website of IPL, the trade states that Hardik Pandya is joining Punjab Kings (PBKS) at a fee of 18 crores. Whereas Arshdeep Singh will be joining Mumbai Indians at 18 crores as well. Pandya’s presence surely adds depth and experience to whichever team he joins, with IPL-winning consistency with Mumbai Indians & Gujarat Titans. Whereas Arshdeep Singh joining Mumbai Indians will fill the gap of a consistent performer in the powerplay as well as in death overs, which will make Mumbai’s bowling lineup lethal for their opponents.

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