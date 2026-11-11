Tenneti Viswanadham Remembered on Death Anniversary in Vizag

GVMC Additional Commissioners P.M. Satyaveni and D.V. Ramana Murthy, along with other officials, paid tributes to freedom fighter Tenneti Viswanadham on his death anniversary on November 10.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Commissioners recalled the contributions of Viswanadham, who was not only a freedom fighter but also an eminent public leader and a visionary. Born in 1895 at Lakkavaram village in Visakhapatnam district, he was inspired by public service and driven by immense patriotism. He actively took part in the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement, and was imprisoned multiple times for his role in the freedom struggle.

He was later elected to the Madras Legislative Assembly and to Parliament, where he held various ministerial positions and worked tirelessly to resolve public grievances.

Among the greatest contributions of Tenneti Viswanadham to Visakhapatnam was his role in the establishment of the Steel Plant. His powerful slogan, “Visakha Ukku – Andhrula Hakku,” united people behind a common goal and struggle, and continues to inspire future generations, the officials said, adding that his spirit of sacrifice remains unforgettable. They also added that the GVMC Main Office building is named after him.

Examiner of Accounts C. Vasudeva Reddy, Administrative Officer Padmaja, GVMC supervisory staff, officials from various departments and employees participated in the programme.

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