Vizag Gears Up for CII Summit 2026 with Top Leaders

With colourful flowering plants dotting key junctions, roads getting a makeover, and illumination brightening busy areas, Vizag is decked up for the prestigious 31st edition of the CII summit, to be held on November 12 and 13, 2026.

Andhra University College of Engineering grounds, the venue of the conference, get a festive look, and the entire area comes under Hawk’s Eye as VIPs like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be taking part in the inaugural session of the global meet.

The valedictory session will see the participation of Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and State Governor Abdul Nazeer.

Being held by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Vizag CII Partnership Summit 2026 will be attended by delegates from 59 countries.

The summit, themed ‘Navigating new world order’, will provide a platform to connect with policymakers, investors, business leaders, and innovators from around the world.

It is expected to bring together around 20 overseas Ministers, senior policymakers, global CEOs, investors, industry leaders, academicians and thought leaders from countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and America.

The meet will serve as a premier platform for dialogue, collaboration and business engagement, enabling participants to explore emerging opportunities, forge strategic partnerships and gain insights into the trends shaping the future of trade, technology, investment and sustainable growth.

As the host state, Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling investment destination with its strategic coastline, world-class ports, industrial corridors, advanced logistics infrastructure, thriving manufacturing ecosystem and investor-friendly policies.