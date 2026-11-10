CII Summit: Vizag Beautification Works Gain Pace Under GVMC

Beautification works taken up in Vizag ahead of the prestigious CII partnership summit have gained pace. Works such as painting of road dividers, repairs to footpaths, illumination, putting up of hoardings, and elevation of the main entrance are progressing briskly.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, who inspected the works ahead of the CII summit in Vizag, directed officials to carry them out on a permanent basis. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioners K. Ramesh, P. Nallanayala and S.S. Varma, Chief Engineer P.V. Satyanarayana Raju, Zonal Commissioner K. Sivaprasad and other officials.

The Commissioner toured University Road, Dutt Island, Vizag Square, VIP Road, Maddilapalem, Venkojipalem, Hanumanthuwaka, Endada, Madhuravada, Anandapuram, IT SEZ, Rushikonda Beach, Siripuram Junction, RK Beach and other areas, and made several suggestions to the officials.

He suggested that main roads, junctions and medians from the Andhra University Engineering College grounds to Siripuram, RK Beach, Coastal Battery, and VIP Road up to the Dorathota Y Junction on the national highway be made more attractive. Road repairs, footpath development, painting of road margins and colouring of dividers should be completed quickly, he said.

He also asked that the beach road, tourist areas, the INS Dega surroundings, main junctions and roads be kept clean and green.