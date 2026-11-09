Children's Day Celebrations Planned Across North Andhra

Vizag Children’s Club and Aasara Charitable Society will jointly organise special competitions at 200 centres in North Andhra as a part of Children’s Day celebrations.

According to K. Susila, Convenor, Vizag Children’s Club, the special programmes have been planned to tap creativity among the children.

Observing that children, of late, are increasingly confined to digital screens and suffering from loneliness, Susila has said that due to the pressure of studies, they are away from games and songs, and the gap between parents and children is increasing. The organisers believe that such celebrations are necessary to overcome the situation.

The programmes aim at inculcating teamwork and sportsmanship in children. The programmes are designed in such a way to create an environment where all children in the same area can come together and have fun.

Calling upon the apartments and colony associations to cooperate with the organisers, Susila has urged apartment residents, colony welfare associations and voluntary organisations working for the development of children in Visakhapatnam district to come forward and organise the programmes in their respective areas.

For complete information regarding the competitions and celebrations, the public has been requested to contact Vizag Children’s Club coordinator P. Satish over the phone number 9347205549.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu