With crackers lighting up the sky and the glow of diyas brightening the houses, it was a colourful Diwali in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night.

The festival of lights which symbolises driving away of darkness, was celebrated with all enthusiasm and traditional fervour in the city.

Though the city police advised the people to fire crackers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the ‘loud sound’ began early and fizzled out by around 9 p.m. at many places.

Turning a deaf ear to the plea for green and calm Diwali, people, as usual, made it noisy causing pollution.

Celebration at beach

With the sparkles of crackers spreading colours in the backdrop of blue sea waters, it was a sight to behold at RK Beach. Children and youth, with loads of fireworks, thronged the beach after the sun set and lit up the sky with a splash of colours.

High rates dampen spirit

People who visited the stalls along with children were seen feeling the pinch as rates of crackers have gone through the roof and beyond the reach of the common people. One has to shell out at least Rs. 5,000 to buy all varieties of crackers for a family, says a woman at a stall set up on AU campus.

Over 300 stalls were opened in different locations of the city.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu