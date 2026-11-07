Diwali week is here, and so are the new OTT releases. Between the lights, sweets and family visits, you’ll want something to put on when the house finally goes quiet. This week’s list has a revenge thriller, a Korean relationship drama and a docuseries about a comedian who can’t cook. Here’s what to watch.

What to Watch This Diwali: New OTT Releases Across Genres

1. I’m Game (JioHotstar)

Dulquer Salmaan plays Dan John, a gambler involved in high-stakes cricket betting, in this fantasy action thriller. After an accident and a hand transplant, he begins to question his beliefs.

2. Last Man In Tower (ZEE5)

Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel, this drama is set in Mumbai’s real estate market. A developer offers money to the residents of an old building to move out. Most agree, but a retired school teacher refuses, which leads to a conflict within the community.

3. Haiwaan (SonyLIV)

Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, this thriller follows a retired judge whose family is threatened by a convict he once sentenced. After the judge is murdered, his loyal but visually impaired aide steps in to protect his daughter.

4. The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film follows Rishi, who returns to his ancestral village to settle a property dispute. He enters a sacred forest, ignores the villagers’ warnings and awakens forces that endanger the village.

5. Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook (Apple TV)

In this docuseries, Awkwafina tries to revive her family’s Chinese restaurant despite having little cooking experience. She learns Asian-American cuisine from professional chefs and prepares for the restaurant’s reopening.

6. Campus Drivers (Amazon Prime Video)

In this French romantic drama, college student Lois goes through a breakup and housing problems. She ends up sharing a home with Lane, a fellow student who runs a campus ride-hailing app. Their relationship develops as they adjust to living together.

7. Anaesthesia (Netflix)

The plot of this Polish medical drama follows Dawid, a neurosurgeon whose career suffers after a failed surgery. He leaves a prestigious clinic to work at a local hospital, where his methods and disagreements with colleagues complicate his fresh start.

8. Possible Love (Netflix)

Centered on relationships and marriage, this drama follows a documentary filmmaker who begins filming a laid-off worker and his wife, connecting the lives of two couples. As unspoken feelings surface, each couple’s understanding of relationships is tested.

9. One Year to Live, Buy a Man (Netflix)

Yui Katakura, a 40-year-old woman, has spent her life saving money and avoiding relationships. After learning she has one year to live, she makes an arrangement with a nightclub host which leads to a relationship that shifts her outlook.

10. Under Siege (Netflix)

Based on the 1985 siege of Colombia’s Palace of Justice, the series shows a guerrilla group taking hundreds of people hostage and the military’s response. It also covers the aftermath and the continued search for justice by families of the victims.

With these picks, your screens are bound to light up, much like the festival. Start with whichever title caught your eye and catch up on the rest whenever you can. Happy Diwali!

Also read: Yo! Recommends: 12 Songs To Get You Through The Gloomy Weather In Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.