5 Regional Dishes Vizag Needs More Of

Vizag has no shortage of good food, but some cravings belong to other cities, and the authentic versions are hard to find here. Picture walking into an eatery and finding a regional classic made right, true to the original. A few restaurants do justice, but we’d love to see more of them serving these dishes regularly in Vizag.

5 Authentic Regional Delicacies We Wish Were Easier to Find in Vizag

1. Kacha Gola Sandesh

Bengal’s love affair with sweets is no secret, and Kacha Gola stands out for its simplicity: cottage cheese, sugar and a hint of cardamom, shaped into a velvety-soft bite. We’d love to see more Vizag sweet shops offer it, especially for those who prefer desserts that aren’t overly sweet.

Where to find it in Vizag: Laddu Gopal

2. Chole Bhature

Ever wondered how chole bhature became Delhi’s signature? Partition brought refugees from Punjab to the capital, and the dish came with them. What makes the dish special is how its flavours complement each other: chole that is spicy, tangy and earthy all at once, paired with bhature as soft as a pillow. It grew from a budget meal into a beloved street food, earning all the love and hype it deserves. Although Vizag has several North Indian restaurants, we wish authentic chole bhature were a common sight.

Where to find it in Vizag: Amritsar Haveli or Kailash Parbat

3. Vada Pav

Born of Maharashtra’s entrepreneurial spirit, vada pav has stood the test of time and remains a staple that fuels Mumbai’s everyday hustle. But it is not as simple as it looks; if it were, we wouldn’t be stuck eating so many imitations! Mumbai and Vizag are both coastal cities with a similar warm climate, so this dish would be welcomed with open arms here, as long as the taste and consistency are nailed.

Where to find it in Vizag: Bombay Boy

4. Galouti Kebabs

Awadhi cuisine, born of royal patronage in Lucknow, is known for its slow-cooking techniques. One of its most celebrated creations is the galouti kebab, praised for its melt-in-the-mouth texture. Vizagites do not take their kebabs lightly, so why not extend the same courtesy to the best of this regal cuisine? After all, we all deserve a taste of finely minced meat.

Where to find it in Vizag: Barbeque Nation has featured galouti kebabs during food festivals and special menu rotations. Vizag could certainly do with more establishments specialising in authentic Awadhi food.

5. Chettinad Curries

Vizag has long been a trading city, and Chettinad cuisine from Tamil Nadu shares that story, having grown out of the region’s own trading and spice-rich history. These curries are defined by the heat they bring to a rich flavour profile, and since Vizag people love spicy food, there would be no shortage of admirers flocking to these dishes.

Where to find it in Vizag: Dakshin or Madurai Kitchen

There is something soothing about getting to know a city through its signature flavours. It is a different kind of belonging that cannot be compromised. Here’s hoping that the growing food scene in Vizag will keep bringing in regional dishes and make them a part of the city’s dining culture.

Also read: 5 Parathas in Vizag Worth Trying Beyond the Usual

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food & drink recommendations.