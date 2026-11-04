Parathas have become an almost monotonous order in Vizag. The same old gravy with aloo and bits of matar is what you get in the name of this delicacy, which, if we are being honest, is nothing short of an insult. Sometimes it is hard to tell what you are eating: a maida-heavy paratha that is bound to upset your stomach, or a curry that is little more than every vegetable thrown into a boiling pot, made with low effort and a prayer. If you have been a victim of the city’s sparse paratha scene, read on to discover new varieties worth trying.

5 Parathas in Vizag Worth Trying Beyond the Usual

1. Malabar Paratha

If you haven’t kept up with the hype around the Malabar paratha, allow us to take you on a culinary journey, because making one is nothing short of an art. Originating from Kerala, it is famous for its flaky, layered texture, which is light yet sturdy enough to hold whatever curry you pair it with. The paratha is clapped between the palms after cooking, which is why it is always served looking torn: the technique opens up the layers so they can soak up the curry. If this piqued your interest, you can check out Mallu Vish or Theeram Kitchen & Bar.

2. Mughlai Paratha

Before you dig into the Mughlai paratha, it is worth knowing its history. Legend has it that Emperor Jahangir, bored with the usual meat parathas, asked his royal cook, Adil Hafiz Usman, to invent a new dish. Over the years, it evolved into a Bengali street-food staple and has now made its way to Vizag, where you can try it at Korner Bistro. What sets it apart is its symmetry: unlike its rounder cousins, this one arrives as a neat, folded square, a tidy parcel that is best enjoyed stuffed with meat.

3. Ajwain Paratha

If we talk about homely meals, ajwain steals the spotlight. Traditionally regarded as a medicinal spice in Indian households, it is believed to make a meal easier to digest, and the combination of ghee and ajwain creates something so earthy which makes it hard not to call this a comfort food. Another benefit is that ajwain paratha stays soft long after it is cooked, which makes it an excellent choice for travel. You can try the dish at Spoon it. ™ by Bhavani Healthy Eats.

4. Matar Paratha

Foodies know how hard it is to wait for seasonal produce to arrive in the markets, and matar is a perfect example. People flock to buy it for everything: upma, maggi, aloo, paneer and mushroom dishes. Now imagine a matar paratha, where the peas are stuffed into the flatbread instead of floating in gravy, with the coarse texture balancing out the many flavours inside. If you want to discover what that tastes like, head to Kanhaji Restaurant or Ganapati Family Restaurant for a bite.

5. Mooli Paratha

Here is another healthier pick from our end, but trust us, it is tasty! Radish is often dismissed as a boring root vegetable, however, the way this mooli paratha is made may change your mind: the water is squeezed out of the grated radish, which is then seasoned to perfection. The result is bound to remind you of cosy winter mornings when your mom made you something hot and served it with ghee. Give radish a chance at Spoon it.™ Delish.

If these recommendations have convinced you to step out and tease your taste buds, we have officially succeeded! Here’s to exploring new flavours and, most importantly, enjoying some good parathas in Vizag. Happy eating!

Also read: Forget boring mornings: 5 new breakfast places in Vizag to try now!

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