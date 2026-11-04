Three Trains Rescheduled, Including Two Vizag Services

Railway authorities have announced the rescheduling of three long-distance trains, including two services connected to Vizag. The revised departure timings come into effect for services leaving on November 4 and 5.

The SMV Bangalore – Visakhapatnam special express (No. 08584) will now leave SMV Bangalore at 17:00 hours on November 4, instead of its scheduled departure at 15:50 hours.

The Kollam – Visakhapatnam express (No. 18502) will depart from Kollam at 19:00 hours on November 4, instead of the scheduled 17:20 hours, a delay of one hour and forty minutes.

The Ernakulam – Hatia Express (No. 22838) will now leave Ernakulam at 01:30 hours on November 5, instead of 23:25 hours on November 4, a delay of two hours and five minutes that also changes the departure date.

Railway officials advised passengers to take note of the revised timings, check the latest status of their trains before leaving for the station, and plan their journeys accordingly. Passengers can also verify train running information through the NTES app, the IRCTC website, or the railway enquiry number 139.

Vizag-bound trains from Bengaluru and Kollam will now leave later than scheduled, and officials expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

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