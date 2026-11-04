Collector Inspects Counting Centre Ahead of Parishad Polls

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the parishad polls to be held in the district on November 5.

The Collector inspected the parishad election material distribution centre, strong room and counting hall set up at Pendurthi Government Junior College on Wednesday. He enquired about the equipment and records with the staff there and advised the polling staff to check and take all necessary equipment to the polling stations allotted to them.

After the parishad polls, strong security arrangements should be made at the strong rooms to store ballot boxes and other important election-related equipment as per the prescribed rules, he said. The staff was advised to remain vigilant in the security and supervision of the strong rooms and to give utmost priority to the safety of election equipment.

The Collector also inspected the counting hall, where votes will be counted, and reviewed the infrastructure, the setting up of counting tables, the assignment of staff duties and the security arrangements.

He advised officials to complete all arrangements in advance so that counting is conducted with complete transparency, in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines. During counting, necessary arrangements should be made for candidates and their agents as per the rules, and election rules should be strictly implemented at every stage.

Visakhapatnam RDO Dilip Chakravarthy, Zilla Parishad CEO Narayana Murthy, Special Officer Usharani, ACP, the local Tahsildar, and other officials accompanied the Collector.