GVMC Elections See TDP Alliance Win 98 Wards

On a winning spree all over the state, the three-party combine of TDP, JSP and BJP has made it big in Visakhapatnam, scoring a thumping win in the GVMC elections.

Coming out with flying colours, candidates of the combine won in as many as 98 wards out of 120, limiting its arch rival YSRCP to a mere 13 seats. While independents are successful in eight wards, CPI (M) bagged one seat.

In the seat-sharing, TDP got the lion’s share of 78 seats, giving JSP and BJP 31 and 11, respectively.

With regard to the mayoral election, Mukka Sravani of TDP flashed a victory sign by defeating Varudu Kalyani of YSRCP by a huge margin of over 2.44 lakh votes.

While Sravani polled 5,85,454 votes, Kalyani got the support of 3,40,810 voters.

In other corporations of the state, the TDP won Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool and Tirupati, while its partner Jana Sena emerged victorious in Vijayawada and Eluru.

The YSRCP managed to win the Anantapur corporation.

The result of Ongole Corporation is yet to be announced.

With regard to municipalities, TDP won 59 out of 87, followed by Jana Sena 18, BJP 4, YSRCP 3 and Independents 2. The result of one civic body (Chirala) is yet to be announced.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu