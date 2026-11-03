GVMC Election Results Show TDP Alliance Lead

Mukka Sravani of TDP is all set to score a landslide victory in the GVMC mayoral election.

Sravani is ahead of her nearest rival, Varudu Kalyani of YSRCP, by over 45,961 votes by 3 p.m. While she got 94,644 votes, the YSRCP nominee Kalyani is trailing behind with 48,673 votes.

In the ward elections, the TDP and its allies are set to sweep the polls. Of the 120 wards, the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP are leading in 72 wards, while the YSRCP is ahead in 17 wards only.

Results of 12 wards were declared so far officially. Of them, TDP won eight, Jana Sena three and CPI(M) one.

The alliance candidates won in a total of 11 wards.

Telugu Desam canidates Ippaka Varalakshmi, 1st ward, Pasi Sushmita, 4, Anagani Sivaramakrishna, 29, Pentakota Lakshmi Satyanarayana Prasad, 48, Sanapala Ramaiah, 60, Yelamanchili Prasad, 69, Vishwanathula Sushna Dinakar, 82 and Sindhuja Konatala in the 108 ward were declared elected.

Jana Sena candidates Manyala Srinivas in the 31st ward, Masipogu Mary Jones, 32, and Buddha Jyoti in the 109th ward emerged victorious officially, while CPI(M) candidate Mokalla Krishnaiah won ward 105.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu