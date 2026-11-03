Diwali is almost here, and Vizag is celebrating with parties, brunches, and gift hampers built around festive food, music, and time with loved ones. If you haven’t planned your festive weekend yet, here is a guide to what’s happening across the city!

Vizag Diwali 2026: Events, Brunch & Festive Hampers

1. Nexus Diwali Party

The Nexus Diwali Party is on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 5 PM at Aarif Sea Side Resorts. Organised with Communize, Creo and Vizag Cluster, the student mixer has a DJ set of Bollywood, Tollywood and party songs, a DIY diya studio, a doodle booth, glitter painting and sky lanterns. Entry includes a free food & beverage coupon. Student passes start at ₹599 on BookMyShow.

2. Diwali Pataka – The Ethnic Bash

Diwali Pataka at Somaa, Yendada, on November 7, from 7 PM, features diya painting, festive decor, games, a DJ, and a special offer for women, with free shots from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event promises an evening of music, games, and festive fun. Book your tickets via OpenCT and avail the early-bird discount.

3. Disco Diwali – The Terrace Party

Host and Hype is organising Disco Diwali, Vizag’s first terrace Diwali celebration, on November 7, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Layāra Outdoors Terrace. The evening has a live DJ playing Bollywood and Tollywood music, along with diya painting, cup challenges, Bollywood dumb charades, food counters, and stalls. Guests are asked to follow the “Bling It On” dress code. Early bird tickets cost ₹699.

4. Zostel Vizag Diwali Gathering

NOX and STNDBY are hosting The Glow Affair, on November 7, from 6 PM onwards at Zostel Vizag. The evening has live music, social games, a photobooth, a Mehendi station, sky lantern lighting, a fireworks show, and food with non-alcoholic drinks. Guests are asked to wear ethnic outfits and early bird passes cost ₹699 per person, with registrations through @nox.socials and @stndby.club.

5. The Diwali Scene by Jalsa House

Jalsa House is hosting The Diwali Scene on November 6, at Myzuno, Vizag, with food and drinks, a photo booth, diya painting, a sweets grazing table, Bollywood and Tollywood music, games, phuljadi, and a secret challenge with surprise gifts. Early bird tickets are priced at ₹699.

6. Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach is hosting a Diwali brunch on November 8, from 12:30 PM to 4 PM at The Square. The spread includes Indian and regional dishes, festive specialties, traditional sweets and desserts, with live band performances, Diwali-themed activities and surprise gifts. For reservations, call 7799884045.

The hotel has also introduced ‘ALL for You’ Diwali Hampers, featuring artisanal mithai and premium nuts such as Hazelnut Royale, Gulab Pearl, Sattu Gond Barfi, Mewa Khajoor, Golden Jewel and Kaju Élan, along with roasted cashews and makhana. The Premium Box of 18 is priced at ₹1,799 and the Premium Box of 24 at ₹2,199, both plus taxes. For bookings and enquiries, call +91 77998 84038.

Diwali is the perfect excuse to dress up and celebrate with your people. Whether you want a rooftop party, live music, a DIY session or a themed night with good food, Vizag has a plan that suits you. Pick yours and bring some extra glow into the season.

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