DRM's Safety Awards Presented to Six Railway Employees

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra presented the Divisional Railway Manager’s Safety Awards for the period from June to August 2026 to six railway employees in recognition of their exceptional alertness and presence of mind in ensuring safe train operations.

The awards were presented at the Divisional Office, Visakhapatnam.

The awardees were presented in recognition of their timely detection and reporting of critical safety-related defects during train operations, which helped avert potential accidents and ensured the safe movement of trains.

The awardees and their commendable contributions are:

B.K. Pavan Kumar, Senior GTMR/SCMN. He detected a missing coil spring in a wagon during rolling examination of a goods train and immediately alerted the officials concerned.

Nooka Uma Maheswara Rao, Seniir TMR/SCMN. He noticed tilted wagon adaptors while exchanging signals with an adjacent train and promptly communicated the safety concern.

T. Vijaya Kumar, LP/G/MGPV. Hr detected a broken PU cap and helical spring in a wagon during train inspection and alerted the control officials concerned.

Battula Koteswara Rao, Senior GTMR/SCMN. He identified a severely tilted axle adaptor in a waggon on an adjacent line and promptly informed officials, facilitating timely rectification by C&W staff.

V.K. Singh, GTMR/SCMN. He detected oil leakage from waggons and a non-functional handbrake in the rear brake van, enabling timely remedial action.

Varahala Babu Donka, LP/G/MGPV. He detected shifted trolley side bearers in a waggon during train takeover and immediately alerted the officials concerned for necessary action.

Lalit Bohra appreciated the awardees for their dedication and commitment to railway safety. He emphasised that alertness at every level, timely identification of defects and prompt communication were essential for preventing untoward incidents and ensuring safe train operations.

The initiative reflects Visakhapatnam Division’s continued commitment to strengthening its safety culture and encouraging railway employees who demonstrate exemplary safety consciousness in the discharge of their duties.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu