Cyclone in Vizag Triggers Rain, Heavy Winds Expected

Visakhapatnam has been experiencing rain since Monday morning under the influence of the cyclone, which lies centred at a distance of 350 km from Chennai, 400 km from Nellore, 430 km from Machilipatnam, 420 km from Kavali, 450 km from Ongole, and 520 km from Visakhapatnam.

According to a press note issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Narasapuram near Ongole on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Winds speeding 100 to 110 kmph are likely at the time of its landfall.

The APSDMA forecasts heavy rain in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rain in the other coastal areas.

People have been advised to be extremely alert and take appropriate precautions.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha had a meeting with the APSDMA authorities and reviewed the situation.

She directed the officials to initiate measures to shift the people in low-lying areas to safer places.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu