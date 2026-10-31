Smriti Irani Expected at Women & Growth Summit in Vizag

Vizag is set to host the Andhra Pradesh Women & Growth Summit 2026 on November 12 and 13, with former Union Minister Smriti Irani expected to be among the prominent personalities visiting the city for the event.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) alongside the 31st CII Partnership Summit, the event will focus on women’s role in economic growth, leadership and greater participation across industries.

The summit’s proposed programme includes discussions around women shaping the next economy, scaling women-led businesses and creating stronger systems to support women in the workforce.

Sessions listed in the broader CII programme include The Women Who Will Shape the Next Economy, Frontiers of Growth: Women in the Industries of Tomorrow, Building Big: Women, Enterprise & the Business of Scale and Unleashing Women’s Economic Potential: Reimagining the Systems Around Work.

The discussions are expected to bring together industry representatives, entrepreneurs, policymakers and leaders to explore opportunities and challenges in advancing women’s participation in India’s growth story.

With Smriti Irani expected in Vizag, the summit puts women’s leadership and enterprise at the centre of a busy November for the city’s industry events.

Also read: AU Engineering College Grounds to Host Vizag Summit

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