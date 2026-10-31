Vizag to Host International Partnership Summit in November

Vizag will host a four-day partnership summit from November 11 to 14, 2026, drawing policymakers, trade representatives, and business leaders from around the world.

Delegates from 58 countries are expected, including 16 overseas trade ministers and 40 international speakers. The ministers represent Bahrain, Cambodia, Canada, Egypt, Guatemala, Lithuania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Singapore, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia and the UAE.

Diplomats and representatives of international bodies, among them the World Intellectual Property Organization, the European Union and Japan’s diplomatic mission in India, feature in the proposed guest list. Senior executives from the manufacturing, infrastructure, technology and automotive sectors are also expected.

The programme will cover trade, investment and industry partnerships, alongside bilateral meetings between government representatives and business delegations.

The summit gives Andhra Pradesh a global platform to showcase its industrial base, infrastructure and investment potential, while reinforcing the standing of Vizag as an industrial, port and commercial hub. The final list of participants and dignitaries is subject to official confirmation.

Image credits: CII Partnership Summit

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