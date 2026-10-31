GVMC Polling: Distribution Centres Set Up in 10 Vizag Zones

The GVMC Commissioner said 18,37,901 voters across 120 wards in 10 zones will vote at 1,990 polling stations, with 4,378 ballot boxes kept ready.

A total of 14,334 polling personnel have been deployed. Others appointed include 82 Returning and Assistant Returning Officers, 56 Master Trainers, 95 Nodal and supporting officers, 201 Route Officers, 61 Sector Officers and 10 Zonal Special Officers, along with Zonal Commissioners and other officials.

The Commissioner said special distribution centres were set up in all 10 GVMC zones to hand over election material to polling personnel, covering Bheemili (5 wards, 78 polling stations), Madhurawada (7 wards, 162), East Zone (18 wards, 309), South Zone (16 wards, 249), North Zone (20 wards, 302), West Zone (17 wards, 245), Gajuwaka (19 wards, 329), Aganampudi (5 wards, 75), Anakapalli (6 wards, 89) and Pendurthi (7 wards, 152).

Each centre has registration, polling staff, police and food counters, along with public address systems. On October 31, polling personnel are to verify and collect their material before travelling in designated buses with Route Officers to their polling stations.

Commissioner Ketan Garg said all basic amenities at the polling stations are in place, so voters face no inconvenience. He instructed officials to remain alert and ensure smooth, peaceful polling, and directed Booth Level Officers to expedite the distribution of Voter Information Slips so they reach every household.

He appealed to all officials and personnel to work together for the successful conduct of the GVMC Second Ordinary Elections, and urged every voter to turn out at their polling stations on November 1 and exercise their right to vote.

Also read: GVMC Polls: Drone Surveillance, Sensitive Area Patrols in Vizag

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