GVMC Polls: Sravani vs Kalyani in Mayor Race

All is set for the GVMC polls on Sunday (November 1), with the district administration arranging polling in up to 120 wards in Greater Visakhapatnam.

As many as 15 candidates are in the fray for the key post of Mayor, while 573 are in the race for 120 corporator seats. A total of 18,37,901 voters will exercise their franchise to elect the Mayor and the corporators. As the elections are being held through a ballot system, each voter will have to cast two votes. The pink ballot is for the Mayor and the white is for the corporator.

Of the total number of voters, women (9,31,782) outnumber men (9,06,000), while 119 voters belong to the other category. This time, the Mayor post has been reserved for the women general. Though 15 candidates vie for the post, the focus is on M. Sravani of TDP and Vardu Kalyani (YSRCP), and the two are locked in a keen tussle.

In the seat-sharing among Alliance partners, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP got 78, 31 and 11 seats respectively. While polling will be held on November 1, counting of votes will be taken up on November 3.

Meanwhile, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has said in a statement that arrangements are in place for polling on November 1. According to him, basic facilities have been provided at all 1,990 polling stations, and 4,378 ballot boxes have been kept ready. A total of 14,334 poll personnel are being deployed for the smooth conduct of elections.