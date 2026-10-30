The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will hold its Second General Elections 2026 on November 1, from 7 AM to 5 PM, with 588 candidates contesting for Mayor and ward member positions. Repolling, if needed, will be on November 2 during the same hours, and counting will begin at 8 AM on November 3. Before heading out to the GVMC polls, here is what Vizag voters need to know!

Vizag GVMC Polls 2026: What Every Voter Must Know

1. Check your name and polling station

Confirm your name is on the electoral roll, and note your ward number and designated polling station in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

You can check your polling station details here. On the website, follow these steps:

Click on Know Your Polling Station.

Select Urban Local Bodies, then GVMC.

Choose Visakhapatnam as your district and ULB.

Under Search Method, select the first option to search by your voter ID (EPIC) number.

Enter your EPIC number and the captcha.

Wait for the page to load, and your polling details will appear.

2. Carry a valid photo ID

Bring your Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). If you don’t have one, you can show an alternative photo ID approved by the State Election Commission, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, or other government-issued photo ID.

3. Know the two-ballot system

You will cast two separate votes: one on the pink ballot paper for Mayor and another on the white ballot paper for the ward member (corporator) of your area. Mark your choice clearly on each, so your vote is not invalidated. Then fold both ballot papers and drop them into the same ballot box, following the instructions of polling officials.

4. Keep your vote secret

Every voter has the right to vote in private. Do not reveal your choice inside the polling station, try to influence others, or disrupt the polling process.

5. Ask for help if needed

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities can seek assistance from polling officials. All voters are asked to cooperate with the election staff and follow the prescribed procedures.

With 588 candidates contesting across 120 wards, the GVMC elections will decide the city’s next Mayor and ward representatives, so verify your polling details, carry your ID and vote. Election-related threats, or law-and-order concerns can be reported to the Commissioner’s personal number (7995095799), the Police Control Room (0891-2565454) or Emergency (112). The City Police have reassured that informants’ identities will be kept confidential.

Also read: Vizag Civic Polls on Nov 1: Over 4,500 Police Personnel Deployed

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