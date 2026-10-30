Vizag Civic Polls: Over 4,500 Police Deployed for Nov 1 Voting

Visakhapatnam City Police have announced extensive security arrangements for the Vizag civic polls, with over 4,500 personnel to be deployed across the city. Polling is on November 1, and counting will take place on November 3, 2026.

City Police Commissioner Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi, IPS, said the civic polls will cover 744 polling locations comprising 1,877 polling stations. The deployment includes about 3,000 city police personnel, 177 route mobile units, 50 striking forces, 15 special striking forces, 10 platoons of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), 600 volunteers, 100 retired defence personnel and 195 personnel from other departments.

Security Intensified Ahead of Polling

Police have inspected strong rooms and highly sensitive polling stations, and conducted flag marches, cordon-and-search operations and checks at lodges and other accommodation facilities.

Security around polling booths will be tightened with additional personnel at sensitive locations, better barricading and queue management, and regular patrols on major roads and smaller lanes.

As a preventive measure, 690 of the city’s 693 licensed firearms have been deposited. Police are also monitoring individuals with a history of election-related disturbances. Checkposts and Static Surveillance Teams are checking vehicles for cash, liquor, and other items allegedly meant to influence voters.

Campaigning Ends on October 30

Campaigning for the Vizag civic polls ends at 5 PM on October 30. After that, public meetings, processions, loudspeaker use and group campaigning are prohibited, and political leaders and campaign workers who are not voters in the concerned area must leave.

Police warned that voter intimidation, distribution of cash or liquor, impersonation, booth capturing, carrying weapons and circulating false or provocative social media content will invite legal action. Victory celebrations and rallies on counting day require police permission.

Helplines for Complaints

Commissioner Bagchi urged residents to vote without fear and cooperate with election officials and police. Election-related threats, inducements or law-and-order concerns can be reported at:

Commissioner’s personal number: 7995095799

Police Control Room: 0891-2565454

Emergency: 112

Police said the identities of informants will be kept confidential.

Also read: Candidates step up voter outreach drive as campaign to end today

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