Cyclone Arnab: GVMC Clears 313 Vizag Roads, 1057 Trees Cut

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg said the civic body has intensified the removal of trees uprooted by Cyclone Arnab, the clearance of road debris, and the restoration of damaged roads across the city.

On Thursday, he toured several areas to inspect fallen tree removal, sanitation work and road repairs. In the East Zone, he inspected the road from Dutt Island to Three Town Police Station and Beach Road. He directed officials to clear all remaining branches, leaves, and debris once the trees are removed. Engineering officials were told to identify cyclone-damaged potholes, carry out patchwork, and restore the roads at the earliest.

Relief and Restoration Work

As of 6 PM on Thursday, 1,192 trees had been uprooted across GVMC’s ten zones. Cutting and branch removal are complete for 1,057 trees, while 135 are pending. Of the total, 902 trees have been fully cleared, and 290 are yet to be removed. The Commissioner set a target of clearing all fallen trees from roads by Friday.

Fallen trees had blocked 313 roads, and all had been cleared and reopened to traffic using 45 JCBs, tipper vehicles and additional sanitation workers. Officials were asked to take adequate precautions while removing the remaining trees to avoid inconveniencing the public and motorists.

About 70% of the city’s drinking water supply had been restored by Thursday, and efforts are on to reach 100% by Friday.

People from vulnerable areas in all GVMC zones were shifted to relief centres as a precaution, and many have since returned home safely. As of Thursday, 94 people remained in four relief centres in the North and West Zones, where food, accommodation and other essentials are being provided.

The GVMC control room for Cyclone Arnab relief at the Head Office is monitoring the situation, and officials have been told to respond promptly to public complaints. Additional Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners and Engineering and Sanitation staff are working in coordination. GVMC Additional Commissioner Palli Nallanayya, Superintending Engineer A. Srinivasa Reddy, Executive Engineer Gangadhar and others took part.

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