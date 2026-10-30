Vizag Crime News: Man Held for Stealing Phone at AMC Hostel

The Maharanipeta Crime Police have arrested a man for stealing a mobile phone from an MBBS student at the Andhra Medical College (AMC) Men’s Hostel in Vizag.

According to City Police, complainant Lingamkunta Varshith, 18, a native of Devarapalli in West Godavari district, reported that his OnePlus Nord 5 went missing while he slept in his hostel room in the early hours of July 9, 2026.

Varshith had kept the phone beside his bed around 4:15 AM, and when he woke at about 6:30 AM, it was gone. After searching the room and asking his roommates, he approached the Maharanipeta Crime Police Station, Vizag, and lodged a complaint.

Investigators identified the accused as Bonthala Selvan Raju, a resident of Venkatapatiraju Nagar near Old Prema Hospital. Police studied CCTV footage and the call detail records of the suspects to trace him. Police arrested him on October 29, 2026, and recovered the phone from his possession.

The investigation was carried out under the directions of City Police Commissioner Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi and DCP (Crimes) K. Latha Madhuri, with supervision from ADCP (Crimes) N. Ramya and ACP (Crimes) A. Venkata Rao. The team included East Sub-Division Crimes Inspector Ch. Rajula Naidu, Maharanipeta Crime SI P. Sanakara Rao, and other personnel.

The team registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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