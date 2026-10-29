Vizag Weather: Rain Forecast After Cyclone Arnab Weakens

The remnants of Cyclone Arnab have weakened, but Vizag is likely to experience unsettled weather over the coming days, with further rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its October 29 bulletin.

The system, which weakened from a deep depression into a depression, was centred over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha at 5.30 am on Thursday. It is likely to move northwards and weaken into a low-pressure area by Thursday evening.

Vizag records 6 cm of rainfall

Visakhapatnam recorded 6 cm of rainfall between 8.30 am on October 28 and 5.30 am on October 29. Tuni in Kakinada district received 7 cm, while Machilipatnam recorded 9 cm during the same period.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday, with isolated heavy spells. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are also likely at isolated places.

A low to moderate flash-flood risk has been identified in some watersheds and neighbourhoods across Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts until 5.30 am on October 30. Saturated soil could lead to surface runoff and inundation in low-lying areas.

Vizag weather forecast: October 30 to November 4

October 30: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the coastal region. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, may occur at isolated places.

October 31: Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh. Strong surface winds may also persist.

November 1: Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places.

November 2–4: The IMD expects isolated heavy rainfall to continue at places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, even as the broader regional forecast indicates scattered rainfall.

What should residents expect?

Although the cyclone system is weakening, rainfall and wind activity are expected to continue intermittently. Saturated ground and further showers could increase the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The IMD has advised people to monitor weather updates and move to safer locations if conditions deteriorate. Residents should avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and unplug electrical appliances when lightning is expected.

For Visakhapatnam, the immediate outlook points to a gradual shift from widespread rainfall on October 29 to more isolated spells over the following days, with the possibility of renewed heavy rain from November 1 to 4. Residents should remain alert to updated forecasts and local advisories.

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