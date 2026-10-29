Damaged Power Feeders Restored in Visakhapatnam

Relief and restoration works in the cyclone-hit areas in Visakhapatnam have been speeded up, according to District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore.

The Collector, who took stock of the progress of the works at a meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday evening, said in a statement that 30 cm of rainfall was recorded across the district and about a thousand trees were uprooted due to the strong winds.

“The situation is being continuously monitored from the command control room, and the authorities are responding immediately to every complaint received and taking immediate action,” said the Collector.

The damaged power feeders were restored, and steps have been taken to provide power supply to the remaining service connections, he said, adding that

Trees were removed from the main roads, and traffic was restored.

About 600 families from the cyclone-affected coastal and hillslope areas were shifted to 57 relief camps, according to the statement.

“Even though the cyclone has crossed the coast, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the next 12 to 24 hours,” the Collector said.

Also read: From Power Cuts to Coastal Damage: How Cyclone Arnab Is Affecting Vizag

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu