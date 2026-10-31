GVMC Elections: Drone Watch, Patrols in Vizag

Vizag city police have intensified security arrangements to ensure the orderly conduct of the elections on November 1. Keeping in view past incidents during elections, sensitive areas have been identified within the respective jurisdictions, and continuous patrolling and drone surveillance have been put in place.

City Police Commissioner Dr Shankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, held a review meeting with senior police officials at the Commissionerate’s conference hall on October 30. This was followed by a video conference with officers deployed on election duty to assess whether additional staff was required. Officials were directed to coordinate effectively and ensure adequate manpower while discharging their election-related responsibilities.

Routes for transporting ballot boxes from polling booths to strong rooms have been finalised. The movement will be coordinated under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), with adequate police escorts and traffic management arrangements.

The Commissioner warned against the distribution of cash, liquor or other inducements to voters. He said strict legal action would be taken against violators, irrespective of their political standing. Threatening voters, casting bogus votes, carrying weapons and circulating misinformation on social media are all punishable offences.

Helplines have been set up for voters to report such offences. Complaints can be made to the City Police Commissioner’s number 7995095799, the police control room at 0891-2565454, or the emergency helpline 112. The police assured that the identities of those reporting will be kept confidential.

The Commissioner urged voters to exercise their democratic right without fear, assuring them that adequate security arrangements are in place. He also appealed to the public and political parties in Vizag to cooperate in ensuring peaceful elections. Police permission is mandatory for any victory rallies and celebrations on counting day.

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