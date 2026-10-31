AU Engineering College Grounds to Host Vizag Summit

The Andhra University College of Engineering Grounds in Vizag is being readied as the main venue for the international summit in November. The master plan, presented at a preparatory meeting, provides for conference sessions, exhibitions, business meetings and hospitality under one roof.

Plenary hall, AP Pavilion, MSME expo and VIP facilities planned for the Vizag summit

A 1,000-seat plenary hall will anchor the venue, supported by three conference halls seating 430, 310 and 155 for parallel sessions. A separate hall with 160 seats is earmarked for foundation events and MoU signings.

The AP Theme Pavilion, measuring 50 metres by 23 metres, will be divided into 14 zones highlighting different aspects of Andhra Pradesh. An exhibition of 47 MSMEs will also be held at the venue.

Separate spaces are planned for government-to-government (G2G) and government-to-business (G2B) bilateral meetings. Dedicated areas are also reserved for the Chief Minister, VIP guests, the CII camp office and the state government. Lunch halls will be provided separately for VIPs, government representatives, delegates and staff.

The venue will have 12 registration counters and five RFID kiosks to speed up entry. Parking for around 300 VIP cars is planned, along with three helipads. Protocol support will be arranged for 170 identified guests, covering movement, hospitality and other requirements.

November 11 is Day 0, with arrivals, preliminary engagements and a welcome dinner at The Park. The formal programme begins on November 12 with the inauguration, conference sessions and bilateral meetings, and continues on November 13 with the remaining sessions and the conclusion.

With its halls, exhibition areas, meeting rooms and VIP facilities, the AU College of Engineering Grounds is being developed as a self-contained venue for a large international event.

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