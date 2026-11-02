GVMC Voter Turnout Recorded at 51.47 Per Cent

Polling for the GVMC elections held on Sunday was peaceful, according to District Collector and Election Officer M. Abhishikth Kishore.

Giving the details at a media conference held along with Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg on Sunday night, the Collector said that a voter turnout of 51.47 per cent was recorded. Of the total voters of 18,37,901 in 120 wards, 9,45,915 persons exercised their franchise.

He explained that polling was conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tokens were given to all the voters in the queues at 5 p.m., and they were given the opportunity to vote. With this, polling continued from 7 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. in some polling stations.

The election process was peaceful in 1,990 polling stations, and no election-related complaints were reported from any part of the city.

The District Collector thanked the 15,000 staff members, police administration, voters, media representatives, candidates and agents of various political parties who participated in the election management.

Counting of votes would begin at 8 a.m. on November 3 in 113 counting halls set up at Andhra University, said the Collector.

Following is the zone-wise breakup of the polling percentage recorded:

Bhimili: 65.90

Madhurawada: 50.81

Visakhapatnam East 50.55

Visakhapatnam South 51.24

Visakhapatnam North 44.24

Visakhapatnam West 51.21

Gajuwaka 54.10

Aganampudi 53.46

Anakapalle 65.54%

Pendurthi 48.93

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu